Two Kyiv administration buildings damaged in drones attack, city says

File photo. Smoke rises on the outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Two administrative buildings in Ukraine's capital Kyiv were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city's administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district, a cluster of universities, galleries and restaurants.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

The capital and the Kyiv region remained under air raid sirens at 0600 GMT, more than two hours after they first went off.

"Weaklings," Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app after the explosions in Kyiv.