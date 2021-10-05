Two guards taken hostage at French jail

World+Biz

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 04:42 pm

Related News

Two guards taken hostage at French jail

The male guard, who is still being held hostage, sustained an injury to his right eye

Reuters
05 October, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 04:42 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An injured prison guard was being held hostage by an inmate at a high-security jail in France on Tuesday, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Two prison guards, a man and a woman, were initially taken hostage, the justice ministry said, but according to BFMTV the female guard was freed after several hours.

The male guard, who is still being held hostage, sustained an injury to his right eye, the broadcaster said.

The ministry said negotiations were underway to try to secure the release of the hostage at the jail in Conde-sur-Sarthe, about 250 km (155 miles) west of Paris.

Security units at the jail had been mobilized, and extra forces had been despatched to the prison, the ministry added.

BFMTV reported that the suspected hostage-taker was serving a long sentence for rape and attempted murder, revising a previous report that he had been convicted of murder.

The TV channel said the prisoner, who was armed with a knife, had made a number of demands, including a reduction in his sentence. It said he was not on a list of inmates who have radical Islamist sympathies.

Europe

French jail / hostage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment