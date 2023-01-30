Two foreign skiers missing after avalanche in Nagano, Japan

Reuters
30 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 09:38 am

Two foreign skiers missing after avalanche in Nagano, Japan

A general view shows the French Alpine resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie, France, where five British nationals including a child have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, after staying in the same ski chalet with a person who had been in Singapore, February 8, 2020/ Reuters
A general view shows the French Alpine resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie, France, where five British nationals including a child have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, after staying in the same ski chalet with a person who had been in Singapore, February 8, 2020/ Reuters

Rescuers in Japan were searching for two foreign men on Monday after they were caught in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in central Japan's Nagano Prefecture a day earlier, local police said.

Three other foreign skiers hit by the snow slide, which occurred at around 2:30 pm (0530 GMT) on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, had been able to climb down the mountain on their own, a police spokesperson said.

The local police had resumed their search shortly after 7 am on Monday for the two missing skiers, whose nationalities were still unknown, the spokesperson told Reuters. They were part of two separate groups skiing on the 2,469 m (8,100 foot) mountain.

The region had experienced heavy snowfall in the previous few days, and the Japan Metrological Agency had issued an avalanche warning at the time the avalanche occurred.

