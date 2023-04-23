Two earthquakes strike Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia

Two earthquakes measuring nearly magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, in the morning hours on Sunday (23 April), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The first earthquake, pegged by the EMSC at a magnitude of 6.1 struck Kepulauan Batu early Sunday, followed by another 5.8 magnitude quake just hours later.

The first earthquake was at a depth of 43 km (26.72 miles) while the second was at 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.

Indonesia / Earthquake / disaster

