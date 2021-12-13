Two missing after ships collide south of Sweden: maritime authority

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
13 December, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 02:45 pm

Related News

Two missing after ships collide south of Sweden: maritime authority

The ships were sailing under British and Danish flags

BSS/AFP
13 December, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 02:45 pm
Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Two people were missing on Monday after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration said.

The ships collided in the Baltic Sea between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, the head of press at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told AFP.

"Shortly after half past 3 am (0230GMT), we received an alert through our sea and flight rescue central that two freight vessels have collided," Carl- Johan Linde said.

"One of the ships has capsized and is upside down," Linde said, adding that two people from that vessel had ended up in the water as a result of the collision.

Nine boats as well as a rescue helicopter were searching for the missing sailors in the cold water, Linde said.

The ships were sailing under British and Danish flags.

Soren Hoj, manager for the Danish shipping company operating one of the vessels, told AFP that there were two people in the crew and they were believed to be the ones missing.

Top News

Baltic Sea / cargo ship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief