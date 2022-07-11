Twitter hires law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal

World+Biz

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 11:29 am

Related News

Twitter hires law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44 billion deal

Reuters
11 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 11:29 am
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) has hired U.S. law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Elon Musk and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla , on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight. 

Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was one of the legal advisers for Musk's plan to take Tesla private in 2018. Musk tweeted that there was "funding secured" for a $72 billion deal to take Tesla private but did not move ahead with an offer.

Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in civil fines, and Musk stepped down as Tesla's chairman to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he defrauded investors.

Twitter's existing legal team includes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Elon Musk / Twitter

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

40m | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Sukka

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Chettinad Curry

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Eid recipe: Alu Bukhara Beef Bhuna

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

50m | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

1h | Videos
Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south