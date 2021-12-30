Turkey's lira stability, price inspections to ensure fall in inflation in 2022 -finance minister

Reuters
30 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 30 December, 2021, 11:18 am

Turkey's lira stability, price inspections to ensure fall in inflation in 2022 -finance minister

Nebati said inflation will fall to single digits in 2023 and will cease to be the economy's chronic problem

People shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
People shop at a local market in Fatih district in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2021. Picture taken January 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that stability in the Turkish lira and the government's price inspections will ensure a slow fall in inflation, which is expected to exceed 30% in December according to a Reuters poll.

In an interview with broadcaster CNNTurk, Nebati said inflation will fall to single digits in 2023 and will cease to be the economy's chronic problem.

