Turkey's lira stability, price inspections to ensure fall in inflation in 2022 -finance minister
Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that stability in the Turkish lira and the government's price inspections will ensure a slow fall in inflation, which is expected to exceed 30% in December according to a Reuters poll.
In an interview with broadcaster CNNTurk, Nebati said inflation will fall to single digits in 2023 and will cease to be the economy's chronic problem.