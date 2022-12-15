Turkey seeks a trilateral mechanism with Russia, Syria -Erdogan

World+Biz

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:27 pm

Related News

Turkey seeks a trilateral mechanism with Russia, Syria -Erdogan

Reuters
15 December, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:27 pm
FILE PHOTO: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his messages to the journalists in G20 Summit&#039;s news conference in Media Center, BICC, Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his messages to the journalists in G20 Summit's news conference in Media Center, BICC, Nusa Dua, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia, November 16, 2022. ADITYA PRADANA PUTRA/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Thursday as saying he proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin forming a trilateral mechanism with Russia and Syria to accelerate diplomacy between Ankara and Damascus.

Broadcaster Haberturk cited Erdogan as telling reporters after a trip to Turkmenistan that he offered to Putin initiating a series of meetings between Turkey, Russia and Syria to revisit long-strained relations with Damascus.

"First our intelligence agencies, then defence ministers, and then foreign ministers (of the three countries) could meet. After their meetings we as the leaders may come together. I offered it to Mr Putin and he has a positive view on it," Erdogan was cited as saying.

Turkey / Russia / syria / Erdogan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

5h | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

4h | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

5h | Wellbeing
Illustration: TBS

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

7h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

30m | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

1h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit