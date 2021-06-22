Turkey needs further help handling Syrian refugees, EU's von der Leyen says

World+Biz

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 06:29 pm

Related News

Turkey needs further help handling Syrian refugees, EU's von der Leyen says

"It is important that we continue to support Turkey, with 3.7 million Syrian refugees living there, some of whom have been in Turkey for 10 years," von der Leyen told reporters on a visit to Berlin

Reuters
22 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 06:29 pm
Turkey needs further help handling Syrian refugees, EU&#039;s von der Leyen says

The European Union should update its migration pact with Turkey, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday ahead of an EU summit set to discuss a renewal of the deal.

"It is important that we continue to support Turkey, with 3.7 million Syrian refugees living there, some of whom have been in Turkey for 10 years," von der Leyen told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

"We won't need as much acute humanitarian aid as in the past, but the people need to have a perspective," she said.

Turkey / EU / Syrian refugees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni