Turkey looks positively on Finland's NATO bid but not on Sweden's -Erdogan

Reuters
01 February, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 05:24 pm

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers of his AK Party during a meeting in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 18, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers of his AK Party during a meeting in parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 18, 2023. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Turkey looks positively on Finland's application for NATO membership, but does not support Sweden's bid, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Sweden should not bother to try at this point. We will not say 'yes' to their NATO application as long as they allow burning of the Koran," Erdogan said in a speech to his AK Party deputies in parliament.

Erdogan signalled on Sunday that Ankara could agree to Finland joining NATO ahead of Sweden and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday made similar statements.

