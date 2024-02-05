Turkey to discuss 'new mechanism' for Ukraine Black Sea grain exports with Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
05 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 08:46 am

Related News

Turkey to discuss 'new mechanism' for Ukraine Black Sea grain exports with Russia

Putin is expected to visit Turkey on 12 Feb to meet Erdogan

Reuters
05 February, 2024, 08:45 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 08:46 am
Turkish-flagged bulker TQ Samsun, carrying grain under UN&#039;s Black Sea Grain Initiative, transits Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo
Turkish-flagged bulker TQ Samsun, carrying grain under UN's Black Sea Grain Initiative, transits Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey July 18, 2023. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss a new mechanism to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Turkey, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday.

Putin is expected to visit Turkey on 12 Feb to meet Erdogan, a Turkish official previously said, in what will be the Russian leader's first trip to a NATO ally since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

There are efforts to find "new methods" to transport Ukrainian grain to the world markets, Fidan said in an interview with private A Haber television.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The previous grain deal worked within a certain mechanism, now it has been seen that there is a possibility of going with a different mechanism, and now there are efforts to concretise this possibility," Fidan said, adding that Erdogan will raise this issue in his meeting with Putin in Turkey.

Ankara has sought to persuade Russia to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Moscow pulled out of in July 2023, a year after it was implemented. The accord was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to provide safe passage to exports from Ukrainian ports.

Kyiv has said talks were underway to revive the deal, but Moscow said there was no prospect of reinstating it.

Fidan said some ships had managed to transport Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea, even without the accord in place.

"We want to make clear this de-facto (situation) with the new mechanism," he said.

Europe

Russia / Turkey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

Now | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

2h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

2h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

1h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

Now | Videos
US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

12h | Videos
Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

13h | Videos