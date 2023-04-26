Turkey arrests 110 over alleged Kurdish militant ties ahead of election

World+Biz

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 10:05 am

Related News

Turkey arrests 110 over alleged Kurdish militant ties ahead of election

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Security officials detain protesters demonstrating against the detention of 110 people over alleged militant ties, as per the security sources, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 25 April 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Security officials detain protesters demonstrating against the detention of 110 people over alleged militant ties, as per the security sources, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 25 April 2023. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish police on Tuesday (25 April) detained 110 people over alleged militant ties, security sources said, with a pro-Kurdish lawmaker saying politicians, lawyers and journalists were among those held in raids that he linked to elections on 14 May.

The operation was focused on Diyarbakir, the largest city in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey, and targeted people across 21 provinces accused of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

The operation came less than three weeks before presidential and parliamentary votes that represent the biggest electoral challenge President Tayyip Erdogan has faced since his AK Party first came to power in 2002.

"On the eve of the election, out of fear of losing power, they have resorted to detention operations again," Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Tayip Temel said on Twitter.

He said tens of politicians, including top members of his party, journalists, artists and lawyers were among those detained in Diyarbakir.

The prosecutor's office in Diyarbakir declined to comment. One security source said police carried out simultaneous raids on 186 addresses and seized some digital materials after prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 216 people.

He said the suspects were accused of providing financing, recruiting and spreading propaganda for the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey and several Western states.

Human Rights Watch Europe and Central Asia Associate Director Emma Sinclair-Webb said access to the investigation file was restricted. It was "clearly an abuse of powers and intimidation tactic before the election", she said on Twitter.

The third biggest party in parliament, the HDP faces a potential ban in a constitutional court case in which it is accused of PKK connections that it denies. Its parliamentary candidates are therefore running under the umbrella of the small Green Left Party.

The HDP is not part of the main opposition alliance but is fiercely opposed to Erdogan after a crackdown in recent years in which thousands of its members, lawmakers and mayors have been jailed or stripped of positions over alleged PKK ties.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. In recent years, the fighting has shifted from southeast Turkey and is now focused on northern Iraq.

Turkey / Turkey election / detained

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

18h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

21h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

22h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

13h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

17h | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge