Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

World+Biz

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 06:51 pm
FILE PHOTO: People walk along Istiklal Avenue, decorated with Turkish national flags after Sunday&#039;s blast killed six and wounded dozens, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People walk along Istiklal Avenue, decorated with Turkish national flags after Sunday's blast killed six and wounded dozens, in Istanbul, Turkey, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.

In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United States and European countries "act calmly in the face of possible xenophobic and racist harassment and attacks" and to "stay away from areas where demonstrations may intensify."

Recent increases in "anti-Islam and racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe, the ministry said.

Several embassies in Ankara including those of the United States, Germany, France and Italy on Friday released security alerts for their citizens in Turkey that flagged "possible retaliatory attacks by terrorists against places of worship."

This followed recent Koran-burning incidents in Europe. Sweden's foreign ministry also advised its citizens in Turkey on Saturday to avoid crowds and demonstrations.

A far-right, anti-immigrant politician burned a Koran last week near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm during a protest, heightening tensions between Turkey and Sweden. Similar Koran-burning acts in the Netherlands and Denmark also drew strong condemnation from Ankara.

Top News

Turkey / citizens / Security alert

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

10h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

9h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

46m | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

1h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

3h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund