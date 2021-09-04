Tuna recovering, rising sea levels endangering Komodo dragon: Red List

World+Biz

Reuters
04 September, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 11:12 pm

Related News

Tuna recovering, rising sea levels endangering Komodo dragon: Red List

Reuters
04 September, 2021, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 11:12 pm
Tuna recovering, rising sea levels endangering Komodo dragon: Red List

The populations of four of the most commercially fished tuna species are showing signs of recovery but rising sea levels mean the Komodo dragon is now classed as endangered on the latest Red List of species at risk of extinction.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) that compiles the list is also stepping up monitoring of marine species such as coral and deep sea snails to see how they are impacted by climate change and threats such as deep sea mining.

"Ocean species tend to be neglected as they are under the water and people don't really pay attention to what is happening to them," Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List unit, told Reuters.

But as catch quotas and efforts to target illegal fishing showed signs of working, the outlook for tuna appears to be improving.

Atlantic bluefin tuna, a huge warm-blooded migratory predator that is prized for sushi and can sell for thousands of dollars, jumped three categories from "endangered" to "least concern" on the list, although some regional stocks remained severely depleted.

The southern bluefin also improved from "critically endangered" to "endangered" while albacore and yellowfin tuna were classified as "least concern".

"Tuna is a good news story - it shows what can be done," Hilton-Taylor said as the IUCN on Saturday released its report on 138,374 species of plants, animals and fungi, of which more than a quarter are currently threatened with extinction.

The Komodo dragon moved into the endangered category. The world's largest living lizard is well-protected on Indonesia's Komodo island but rising sea levels due to global warming are set to shrink its habitat, the IUCN said.

"The idea that these prehistoric animals have moved one step closer to extinction due in part to climate change is terrifying," Andrew Terry, conservation director at the Zoological Society of London, said, calling for action to protect nature at the Glasgow climate conference in November.

The IUCN also expressed concern for sharks and rays, which are faring less well than tuna.

"Now we have to take that example and try to apply it to the shark industry," Hilton-Taylor said. He said the trend was "going in the wrong direction" for sharks and rays of which 37 percent now face extinction compared with 33% of amphibians, 26 percent of mammals and 12 percent of birds.

The IUCN said last year that a shark, only just formally discovered, might already be extinct.

Its latest update was released at a conservation conference in Marseilles, France.

Top News

Tuna / Komodo dragon / IUCN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2d | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates