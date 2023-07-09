Trump’s campaign hats criticised for being ‘Made in Bangladesh’, not USA

Donald Trump's campaign hats with the sign "Farmers for Trump" were criticised due to being made in Bangladesh and not being manufactured in the United States.

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst, recently reported that the "Farmers for Trump" hats were thrown into the crowd by the former President at a rally had "Made In Bangladesh" label on them, reports Mediaite.

During a speech in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Trump addressed a crowd of approximately 1,000 people, consisting largely of farmers.

A source passes along a photo of one of the hats at the Iowa farmers for trump event, which has a label saying it was made in Bangladesh. A spox hasn't responded about it yet. pic.twitter.com/3cR2XOqm7P— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 7, 2023

As Trump took the stage adorned with "Farmers for Trump" signs, he tossed hats with the same slogan into the audience while patriotic music played in the background.

Haberman, known for her insights into Trump's world, has a wide network of sources within Trump's circle and has cultivated contacts through years of reporting on him. One of her sources revealed that the "Farmers for Trump" hats were not as American-made as they appeared.

Haberman also shared a photo on Twitter showing a hat with a clear label of "Made In Bangladesh".

As of her tweet, there had been no response from a spokesperson regarding the origin of the hats.

The identity of the source providing the photo remains undisclosed.