Trump’s campaign hats criticised for being ‘Made in Bangladesh’, not USA

World+Biz

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 04:45 pm

Related News

Trump’s campaign hats criticised for being ‘Made in Bangladesh’, not USA

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Donald Trump's campaign hats with the sign "Farmers for Trump" were criticised due to being made in Bangladesh and not being manufactured in the United States. 

Maggie Haberman, a New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst, recently reported that the "Farmers for Trump" hats were thrown into the crowd by the former President at a rally had "Made In Bangladesh" label on them, reports Mediaite. 

During a speech in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Trump addressed a crowd of approximately 1,000 people, consisting largely of farmers. 

As Trump took the stage adorned with "Farmers for Trump" signs, he tossed hats with the same slogan into the audience while patriotic music played in the background.

Haberman, known for her insights into Trump's world, has a wide network of sources within Trump's circle and has cultivated contacts through years of reporting on him. One of her sources revealed that the "Farmers for Trump" hats were not as American-made as they appeared. 

Haberman also shared a photo on Twitter showing a hat with a clear label of "Made In Bangladesh". 

As of her tweet, there had been no response from a spokesperson regarding the origin of the hats.

The identity of the source providing the photo remains undisclosed.

Bangladesh

Donald Trump / Donal Trump Campaign hats / Farmers for Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

4h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

9h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

4h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

21h | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

22h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020