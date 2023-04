Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

Donald Trump is the first former US President to be arrested on criminal charges, the BBC reported.

He is being arraigned at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, where he is under arrest, on criminal charges said to be related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016, the report said.

More to follow ...