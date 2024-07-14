Trump rally shooting: American nightmare follows historical echoes

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:24 pm

Trump rally shooting: American nightmare follows historical echoes

The attack has fueled partisan tensions, with Republicans blaming Democrats for inciting violence and comparisons being drawn to the rhetoric preceding the 2011 shooting of Congresswoman Gabby Giffords

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:24 pm
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania recalls the 1960s era of political assassinations, including those of the Kennedy brothers, Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King Jr, and Malcolm X.

The period was characterised by severe political polarisation, similar to today's climate.

Political Fallout:

  • Partisan rhetoric: The attack has fueled partisan tensions, with Republicans blaming Democrats for inciting violence and comparisons being drawn to the rhetoric preceding the 2011 shooting of Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
  • Campaign theme: Images of a bloodied Trump are likely to reinforce the Republican narrative of strength and resilience, energising his base.

Immediate impact:

  • Political Responses:
    • President Joe Biden condemned the violence, calling for national unity and a reduction in aggressive rhetoric.
    • Republican leaders, including Senator JD Vance and Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita, blamed Democratic rhetoric for inciting the attack.

Security Concerns:

  • Republican convention: The attack is expected to heighten security at the upcoming Republican convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is set to take the stage.
  • Secret Service scrutiny: The Secret Service faces questions over security lapses that allowed the gunman to get within firing range.

Next Steps:

  • Investigations: House Speaker Mike Johnson announced a full inquiry into the Secret Service's security measures.
  • Convention dynamics: The incident is expected to overshadow the convention, with security and safety taking centre stage.

Background

A spray of bullets disrupted a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, causing minor injuries to the former president while resulting in one death and two critical injuries among attendees. The violence marks the most significant attack on a presidential candidate since the 1981 attempt on Ronald Reagan

