Trump promises US green card for foreign graduates

World+Biz

AFP
21 June, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:05 pm

Related News

Trump promises US green card for foreign graduates

The Republican candidate made the remarks in a podcast published Thursday, days after President Joe Biden announced a citizenship pathway for immigrants married to US nationals, counterbalancing his recent crackdown on illegal border crossings.

AFP
21 June, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Donald Trump said he wants to grant green cards to foreign graduates from US colleges, in an apparent softening of his typically hard-line view on immigration, a key election issue.

The Republican candidate made the remarks in a podcast published Thursday, days after President Joe Biden announced a citizenship pathway for immigrants married to US nationals, counterbalancing his recent crackdown on illegal border crossings.

"What I want to do and what I will do is, you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country," Trump told the All-In podcast.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A green card is the commonly used name for a permanent resident card in the United States and a step toward citizenship.

Trump said this should include "anybody who graduates from a college," including those who complete two-year programs, known as junior colleges, and doctoral graduates.

Asked initially on the podcast if he would promise to help import the "best and the brightest around the world to America," Trump replied: "I do promise."

He added: "I know of stories where people graduated from a top college, or from a college, and they desperately want to stay here... and they can't.

"They go back to India, they go back to China. They do the same basic company in those places and they become multi billionaires employing thousands and thousands of people," Trump said.

He also said that US companies need "smart people," adding "they can't even make a deal with a company because they don't think they're going to be able to stay in the country."

"That is going to end on day one," Trump added.

During Trump's 2017-2021 presidency, he ordered construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border and implemented a travel ban on people from mostly Muslim countries.

His comments came after Democrat opponent Biden on Tuesday relaxed visa rules for around half a million spouses of US nationals, making it easier for them to obtain citizenship.

The president also simplified the process for migrants who came to the United States illegally as children -- known as "Dreamers" -- to get work visas if they've graduated college and have a "high-skilled job offer."

Biden, often accused of being soft on immigration by Republicans -- earlier in June signed an executive order barring migrants who enter the United States illegally from claiming asylum when numbers surge past 2,500 in a day

Top News

Donald Trump / Green Card / foreign graduates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

3h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

3h | Features
During breeding season, Northern Gannets develop a turquoise blue ring around their enchanting blue eyes. Photo: Muntasir Akash

A rocky ride to Bass Rock’s gannet kingdom

20h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

15h | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

16h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Mizan has no regrets

Mizan has no regrets

17h | Videos