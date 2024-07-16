Trump named Republican presidential nominee for US, Senator JD Vance VP pick

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 02:20 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 02:29 am

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, US, May 31, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, US, May 31, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Donald Trump, former United States president, was officially nominated as Republican Party's presidential pick for November's election.

He chose US Senator JD Vance of Ohio to be his running mate.

The US Secret Service expressed confidence in the plan to secure the Republican National Convention (RNC) that started on Monday following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump secured a total of 2,387 delegate votes.

"Let's make it official," US House Speaker Mike Johnson said at the convention as he unveiled the number of votes.

"Accordingly, the chair announces that President Donald J Trump – having received a majority of the votes entitled to be cast at the convention – has been selected as the Republican Party nominee for President of the United States."

To secure the Republican nomination, a candidate needed at least 1,215 of 2,429 total delegates up for grabs.

Following the shooting, Trump said he was rewriting "an extremely tough speech" about President Joe Biden's "horrible administration" he had prepared for the RNC, hoping to unite the country.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the motive behind the Pennsylvania rally shooting, suspected to have been carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, is still being investigated.

