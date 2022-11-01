Is Trump coming back on Twitter? Elon Musk replies

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
01 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 11:24 am

Related News

Is Trump coming back on Twitter? Elon Musk replies

Hindustan Times
01 November, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 11:24 am
Twitter has placed multiple warnings on Trump&#039;s tweets this year for content that is disputed or misleading. Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC
Twitter has placed multiple warnings on Trump's tweets this year for content that is disputed or misleading. Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC

Is Donald Trump coming back on Twitter? The question about the return of the former president of the United States on the microblogging site has popped up over and over again ever since Elon Musk had announced the bid to buy the social media platform.

The tech billionaire, whose sarcasm and social media humour gets noticed as often as his business decisions, on Monday tweeted about this. "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money! (sic)," he wrote in a post.

Trump was banished from social media following the Capitol Hill incident in January 2021 ahead of the US presidential elections. He was accused of putting out instigating posts. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them…we have permanently suspended the account," Twitter wrote in a blog at the time.

Following last week's takeover of Musk, the former US president - on his own social media platform - reacted, saying: "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country."

The world's richest person has pledged many changes after he finally took charge of one of the most popular social networks globally. Apart from expressing concern over the posts from far-right and far-left, he has also said that he would take action on the bot accounts. The verification process for the users would also be revamped, he has said.

Donald Trump / Twitter / Elon Musk / Elon Musk twitter buyout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

1h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

3h | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

15h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

18h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

19h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due