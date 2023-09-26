Trudeau, who was among those to applaud Nazi veteran in Canada Parliament, reacts: 'Embarrassing'

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 02:53 pm

Related News

Trudeau, who was among those to applaud Nazi veteran in Canada Parliament, reacts: 'Embarrassing'

Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons also apologised for recognizing the 98-year-old Nazi veteran as a "Ukrainian hero" before the Canadian Parliament

Hindustan Times
26 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 02:53 pm
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an interview with Reuters, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an interview with Reuters, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 8, 2022. REUTERS

Amid a massive backlash over the Canadian Parliament honouring a Ukrainian Nazi veteran, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said the act was "deeply embarrassing". Trudeau, who was among those to applaud Yaroslav Hunka - a veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi division - added that the act was "clearly unacceptable".

"This is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada and by extension to all Canadians," Trudeau told the media.

On Monday, the Canadian lawmakers gave a standing ovation to a man who was introduced as a war hero after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address in the House of Commons - only to realise later that the veteran had served in a Nazi unit during World War II.

This resulted in a massive controversy with the main opposition conservatives slamming Trudeau. A Jewish advocacy group also called the incident "shocking" and "incredibly disturbing."

The Kremlin hits out

The Kremlin on Monday called the act by the Canadian parliamentarians "outrageous", and said that the episode showed a "careless disregard for historical truth".

"Such sloppiness of memory is outrageous…Many Western countries, including Canada, have raised a young generation that does not know who fought whom or what happened during the Second World War. And they know nothing about the threat of fascism," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaker of Canada's House of Commons issues apology

After receiving backlash, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons Anthony Rota apologised for recognising the 98-year-old Nazi veteran as a "Ukrainian hero" before the Canadian Parliament.

"In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so," Rota said in a statement.

He added, "I wish to make clear that no one, including fellow parliamentarians and the Ukraine delegation, was aware of my intention or of my remarks before I delivered them."

Canada / Justin Trudeau / Nazi / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

17h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

17h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

2h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

6h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

7h | TBS Economy