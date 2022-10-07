Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become hurricane near Caribbean isles

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Ida after forming in the Caribbean, about 75 miles (125 kilometers) north-northwest of Grand Cayman, August 27, 2021. NOAA/via REUTER

Tropical Depression 13 could develop into a storm later on Friday, and strengthen further into a hurricane by Saturday night as it approaches the San Andres and Providencia Islands in the Caribbean, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The system is located about 85 miles (135 km) east-southeast of northern tip of Guajira Peninsula, Colombia with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based forecaster said.