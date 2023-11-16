Trans-Pacific trade deal members meet at APEC summit, say open to new members

World+Biz

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:57 am

Related News

Trans-Pacific trade deal members meet at APEC summit, say open to new members

The officials from the 12 Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) countries met in San Francisco just after trade negotiations for the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) initiative ground to a halt without an agreement this week

Reuters
16 November, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:57 am
A sign advertising the upcoming APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in see as the city prepares to host leaders from the Asia-Pacific region in San Francisco, California November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
A sign advertising the upcoming APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in see as the city prepares to host leaders from the Asia-Pacific region in San Francisco, California November 8, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Trade ministers from members of an Asian free trade pact abandoned by the United States affirmed on Wednesday a desire for more countries to join the bloc if they can meet its standards.

The officials from the 12 Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) countries met in San Francisco just after trade negotiations for the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) initiative ground to a halt without an agreement this week.

The lack of an IPEF trade deal is a setback for the Biden administration. It had aimed to showcase the initiative during this week's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco as a symbol of its economic re-engagement in Asia, providing countries with a counterweight to China's growing clout in the region.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The CPTPP is the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, from which former President Donald Trump withdrew as soon as he took office in 2017.

The CPTPP meeting on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit was the first ministerial to include new member Britain, which signed up to the trade bloc in July.

In a joint statement posted on the UK Trade Ministry website, the ministers "reaffirmed that the CPTPP is open to accession requests by economies that are ready to meet the high standards of the agreement and have a demonstrated pattern of complying with trade commitments."

The statement made no mention of China's application to join the bloc, nor applications by Taiwan, Costa Rica and Ecuador.

It said accession decisions are dependent upon consensus, and since July, they have been "gathering information on whether aspirant economies can meet CPTPP's high standards."

Information collected to date "will not prejudge any process, outcome, decision and/or actions to be taken by CPTPP members," it said, adding that the bloc would apply lessons learned in the UK accession.

The current CPTPP members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam. Most overlap with both APEC and the IPEF initiative.

Trans-Pacific / APEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

20h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

20h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

13h | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

17h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

18h | TBS Economy