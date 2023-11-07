Training on war journalism begins in Ankara, Turkey

BSS
07 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 12:22 pm

07 November, 2023

25 journalists from 15 different countries, including Bangladesh participates in the "24th Term War Journalism Training" started in Turkey's Ankara on Monday, 7 November 2023. Photo: BSS

The "24th Term War Journalism Training" started in Turkey's Ankara with the participation of 25 journalists from 15 different countries, including Bangladesh.

Anadolu Agency (AA), the Turkish Police Academy, and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (Tika) jointly organised the two-week course, which aims to train newsmen to cover wars, disasters, and other extraordinary situations.

To mark the commencement of the new training program, an opening ceremony was held at the Anadolu headquarters.

At the event, AA News Academy Director Alptekin Cihangir Isbilir, Police Academy Deputy Director Fatih Inal, and Tika Training Project Coordinator Mustafa Hasim Polat spoke with the presence of other officials from different agencies.

In his speech, Isbilir said that journalists' role is not just to document the incidents of wars and conflicts but also to raise early warning mechanisms before they happen, prevent conflicts, and minimize civilian casualties.

Highlighting the escalation of conflicts and extraordinary situations worldwide day by day, he pointed out that 46 journalists, including four women, were killed in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Police academy deputy director also enunciated the training program.

Tika coordinator presented "what is propaganda and what is news", advising the trainees to focus on reporting the truth and be the voice of the truth in the face of propaganda.

After the speeches, a souvenir photograph was taken to mark the training program.

