Toxic 'forever chemicals' contaminating US tap water, claims report

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
04 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 01:51 pm

Toxic 'forever chemicals' contaminating US tap water, claims report

In the report, researchers discovered 56 new contaminants, including pesticides and radioactive materials, in tap water

Hindustan Times
04 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 01:51 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pexels
Representational image. Photo: Pexels

Millions of people living in the United States are at the risk of developing cancer and other problems such as liver disease due to the contaminated tap water they are consuming, a report by a leading environmental group has claimed.

The Environmental Working Group, in its report claimed that toxic contaminants have been discovered in the tap water, which is consumed by Americans on a daily basis.

In the report, researchers discovered 56 new contaminants, including pesticides and radioactive materials, in tap water.

The problem is mainly caused by the decaying infrastructure and the pollution from toxic "forever chemicals", that can be found in water, air, food or even in shampoo or makeup, according to the report.

The researchers studied nearly 50,000 water systems over the past two years from across the US to arrive at conclusion.

There are several thousand types of Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), but their common characteristic is that they disintegrate extremely slowly, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals".

Once ingested, these chemicals accumulate in the body.

According to some studies, exposure to PFAS can lead to problems with fertility, developmental delays in children, increased risks of obesity or certain cancers (prostate, kidney and testicular).

It can also increase cholesterol levels or even a decrease in the immune response to certain infections or after a vaccine.

The PFAS can notably be found in things like food packaging, such as pizza boxes.

It is also found in certain cleaning products, paints, varnishes or coatings.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the US, due to the widespread use of products with PFAS, it makes it "challenging to study and assess the extent of potential human health and environmental risks."

"Many PFAS are found in the blood of people and animals all over the world and are present at low levels in a variety of food products and in the environment," the EPA informed on its official website.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

3d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

3d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

3d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

3
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club