Tornado leaves New Orleans neighborhood in ruins, killing one

World+Biz

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 11:01 am

Related News

Tornado leaves New Orleans neighborhood in ruins, killing one

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 11:01 am
A family holds hands as they pray outside their destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in the Arabi neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. March 23, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A family holds hands as they pray outside their destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado in the Arabi neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. March 23, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HIghlights:

  • National Weather Service says tornado was an EF3
  • Region still recovering from Hurricane Ida

Crews were assessing the damage on Wednesday on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight others as it left a two-mile path of destroyed homes, uprooted power lines and overturned vehicles.

A dark funnel cloud touched down at 7:30pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday), flattening buildings and flipping over vehicles in the Arabi area of St. Bernard Parish. 

A spokesperson for the parish, just east of downtown New Orleans, said first responders found a 26-year-old man dead near his home. Eight other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, parish spokesperson John Lane said.

"Everybody has been accounted for that we know of at this point," he said, adding that search and rescue teams had finished most of their work.

National Weather Service meteorologists surveying the damage said on Wednesday the tornado was at least an EF3 on the five-point Enhanced Fujita Scale, packing winds of 136 to 165 mph (219 to 266 kph).

About 2,300 customers were without power as of late afternoon Wednesday, according to poweroutage.us. Officials expected power restoration to progress quickly given favorable weather conditions and the amount of electrical crews and volunteers assisting with recovery.

Much of southern Louisiana is still recovering from Hurricane Ida, a fierce Category 4 storm last August that devastated rural communities south of New Orleans and killed more than 100 people in several US states and the Caribbean.

New Orleans, a city with a majority-Black population, is still traumatized by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, one of the most powerful storms in US history, which killed at least 1,800 people.

Officials are gathering information and communicating with federal agencies to determine what support is available to help affected communities, Congressman Troy Carter told a press gaggle.

"This is one of those situations where, unfortunately, we've gotten too good at this because we've had too much practice," Carter said. "The beauty is the resiliency of the people."

Governor John Bel Edwards said at the press conference that he received calls from the White House and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), adding that damage to public infrastructure was likely not widespread enough to qualify for public assistance.

"There was a significant amount of damage, as you can see, but at this point we don't know whether we're going to meet the thresholds necessary to qualify for federal assistance," he said.

The Small Business Administration plans to make its loan program available soon, Edwards said.

The tornado largely spared Orleans Parish and the City of New Orleans to the west, where no injuries or significant damage were reported, Mayor Latoya Cantrell said in a news briefing.

ONCE HOMES, NOW RUBBLE

Residents spent the day picking through debris and climbing rubble piles where their houses and businesses once stood while utility crews worked to repair downed power lines along city streets.

"It sounded like a train and I just said, 'No, no, no,'" a woman told television station WDSU. "I really thought I was going to die."

Some 2,300 homes and businesses in St Bernard Parish and 700 customers in Orleans Parishwere without power on Wednesday afternoon, according to Entergy (ETR.N), the local power company.

The system moved to the east and was producing strong thunderstorms along Florida's Panhandle on Wednesday. It could potentially bring damaging winds, tornados and hail to the region throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

New Orleans / Tornado

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

14h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

14h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market