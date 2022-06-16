Top producer Russia thwarts move to redefine 'conflict diamonds'

World+Biz

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 12:56 pm

Related News

Top producer Russia thwarts move to redefine 'conflict diamonds'

The rift in the Kimberley Process (KP), which certifies rough diamond exports, risks paralyzing the body which makes decisions by consensus

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 12:56 pm
A view shows polished colorless and yellow diamonds produced at &quot;Diamonds of ALROSA&quot; factory in Moscow, Russia April 30, 2021. Picture taken April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo
A view shows polished colorless and yellow diamonds produced at "Diamonds of ALROSA" factory in Moscow, Russia April 30, 2021. Picture taken April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Russia has torpedoed a Western-backed proposal to discuss whether its diamonds are funding war ahead of an international conflict diamond meeting in Botswana, letters seen by Reuters show.

The rift in the Kimberley Process (KP), which certifies rough diamond exports, risks paralyzing the body which makes decisions by consensus.

The letters, which have not been previously reported, show a dispute over a proposal by Ukraine, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and whether to broaden the KP's definition of conflict diamonds to include state actors at its 20-24 June meeting in Botswana.

The United States and Britain have already placed sanctions on Russia's Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds, which accounted for around 30% of global output last year, and is partly state-owned. 

A draft agenda dated 20 May included an hour-long slot to discuss the issue, but the item was removed after objections from Russia, Belarus, Central African Republic (CAR) and Kyrgyzstan.

"We find ourselves at an impasse," Botswana's KP chair Jacob Thamage told participants - who include 85 nations, industry representatives, and civil society organisations - in a 9 June letter urging them to find common ground.

The KP defines conflict diamonds as gems used to fund rebel movements seeking to undermine legitimate governments.

Officially labelling Russian diamonds "conflict diamonds" would require widening the definition. The KP Civil Society Coalition has been calling for such a change for years, along with some KP member countries.

"We find ourselves at an impasse," Botswana's KP chair Jacob Thamage told participants - who include 85 nations, industry representatives, and civil society organisations - in a 9 June letter urging them to find common ground.

The KP defines conflict diamonds as gems used to fund rebel movements seeking to undermine legitimate governments.

Officially labelling Russian diamonds "conflict diamonds" would require widening the definition. The KP Civil Society Coalition has been calling for such a change for years, along with some KP member countries.

The certification scheme, designed to eliminate the trade in so-called "blood diamonds", was set up in 2003 in the wake of devastating civil wars in Angola, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, which were largely financed by the illicit diamond trade.

Russia's KP delegate said in a 20 May letter that the situation in Ukraine has "no implications" for the Kimberley Process and is "absolutely beyond the scope" of its certification scheme.

Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and CAR all similarly argued that the proposal was "political" or outside the scope of the KP, and that its inclusion on the agenda was inappropriate.

War-torn CAR is the only country in the world currently under a partial KP embargo for rough diamond exports. Russia, with whom it has close trade and security ties, has worked to lift those restrictions.

"If the Kimberley Process is to be a credible guarantor that diamonds exported with a KP certificate are actually conflict-free, it cannot refuse to consider the valid questions that have been raised about whether rough diamonds exported by Russia are financing its invasion of Ukraine," Canada's Ioanna Sahas Martin wrote to the KP chair earlier this month.

In a letter to the chair on Monday, Ukraine KP representative Andrii Tkalenko proposed two amendments to the certification scheme: To widen the definition to include government actors, and to allow KP countries, by a majority vote, to expel a country that infringes on another KP member's sovereignty.

Britain, the European Union and the United States also said Russia should step down from the KP committees it currently chairs. 

"Inaction would undermine the credibility and integrity of the Kimberley Process not only as a conflict prevention mechanism but also as a trade regulation mechanism," the European Commission's Marika Lautso-Mousnier said in a letter.

Top News

Diamonds / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

3h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

4h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

6h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

22h | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Where do all the export funds go

Where do all the export funds go

17m | Videos
Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

Padma Bridge gives big boost to industries

5h | Videos
New mocktails station in town

New mocktails station in town

6h | Videos
Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

Livestock in Bangladesh increased more than donkeys in Pakistan

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh