Top diplomat says China, ASEAN pushing ahead with free trade area talks

World+Biz

Reuters
13 July, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 12:16 pm

Related News

Top diplomat says China, ASEAN pushing ahead with free trade area talks

Reuters
13 July, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 12:16 pm
China&#039;s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russia&#039;s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi attends during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are pushing ahead with talks on a third version of a free trade agreement at an ASEAN summit in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, who was attending the forum with foreign ministers from several countries said, "the two sides are actively promoting the negotiation of the free trade area version 3.0, and pushing for the full implementation of the RCEP."

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the world's largest trade bloc backed by China. It took effect on 1 Jan 2022 and groups 15 Asia-Pacific economies including Australia and Japan, as well as all 10 member-states of ASEAN.

The RCEP, seen as an alternative to the U.S.-led Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), covers nearly a third of the world's population.

"We will continue to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership with ASEAN," Wang said.

He said that would create "a more powerful strategic environment for both side's development and revitalization as well as for the long-term peace and stability of the region."

Earlier at a China customs press briefing, spokesperson Lv Daliang said: "China and ASEAN are each other's largest trading partners, with a solid foundation of cooperation and huge development potential, with the deepening of regional economic integration, the continuous expansion of cooperation fields, and the continuous smooth trade exchanges, bilateral trade is expected to continue to maintain a good trend."

According to customs data on Thursday, the value of China-ASEAN two-way trade hit $447.3 billion in January-June, down 1.5% year-on-year.

China

ASEAN / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 12 pm, Fakirapool to Kakrail and the surrounding areas were jam-packed with BNP activists. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Infighting, enthusiasm and poor signal: Inside the highly anticipated AL-BNP rallies

3h | Panorama
Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

1d | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

1d | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

13h | TBS Today
The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

14h | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

18h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

21h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar