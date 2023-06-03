Top 5 deadliest train accidents recorded across the globe

Trains have been around since the 19th century and have proved to be one of the most trusted means of transport ever since their invention.

Many prefer to travel by train for a variety of reasons, ranging from affordability to flexibility to comfort, particularly between cities within a country or continent.

However, accidents occur every now and then, and they can often be fatal, not only to those on the train but also to others in the vicinity.

Recently, the collision of two Indian passenger trains in Odisha state killed 261 people and left more than 850 individuals injured.

Below we have compiled what we know about the 5 worst train disasters in history. They take place all over the 20th century, from 1917 to 1989, from Mexico to Russia.

Here is a closer look at the dark side of railway history:

1. Sri Lanka Tsunami Train Wreck

Photo: Collected

The world's deadliest rail tragedy took place on 26 December 2004 when the Queen of the Sea was destroyed by the Indian Ocean tsunami. It was Christmas weekend in Sri Lanka, and the eight train cars were packed with travelers.

According to reports, the crowded passenger train was struck by two waves near a village called Peraliya, close to Telwatta, while on its route to the southern city of Galle from the Colombo Fort station. A massive wave slammed into the train, smashing it against the trees and houses that bordered the track.

1,500 tickets were sold for the Galle trip, but an estimated 200 people boarded the train at various stops without tickets. As a result, the death toll was estimated to be at least 1,700 people.

2. Bihar Train Derailment, India

A cyclone derailed a train traveling from Mansi to Saharsa and caused it to plunge into the Bagmati River in Bihar, India, in 1981.

The rescue operation was hampered by heavy rain and led to hundreds of passengers being swept away in the flood waves.

The train crash killed over 800 people and is still considered the deadliest in the history of India.

3. Guadalajara Train Disaster, Mexico

Due to brake failure, an overloaded train veered off its tracks and plunged into a canyon, killing over 600 people in January 1915.

According to reports, the train engineer lost control while speeding down a steep slope. As the train sped through the curves, many passengers were thrown from it. People were clinging to the train's roofs and under the cars because it was so packed.

The 20-car train left Colima on 22 January with almost 900 passengers, a capacity that was purportedly beyond its limit. Only 300 of the 900 people on board survived the tragic accident.

4. Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne Derailment, France

Photo: Collected

The train carrying about 1,000 French soldiers from the 45th and 46th divisions who were returning home for Christmas from the Italian front during World War I derailed.

The accident occurred on a steep 17-kilometer slope between Modane and the Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne station as a result of the train's failing brakes.

According to reports, over 700 soldiers were killed in the 530-ton, 19-car train collision. It happened in 1917 and is considered the worst railroad accident in French history.

5. Ciurea Rail Disaster, Romania

Photo: Collected

Known in Romania as the Ciurea catastrophe, a runaway train with 26 cars got derailed and engulfed in fire after being switched to the right track to avoid a collision with another train occupying the straight rail approach at the Ciurea station on 13 January 1917.