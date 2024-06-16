The top 10 richest women in the world in 2024

As of June 14, 2024, with a net worth of roughly $98.9 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the wealthiest woman in the world. Photo: Collected

Billionaires across the world are as well known as celebrities for their endeavours across every industry. But its not only men that reign at the top, Forbes keeps track of all of the richest people in the world and here are the richest women in the world

Here are the women billionaires topping our list as of June 14, 2024, according to Forbes India:

What earned the top women billionaires their wealth? Let's find that and more about them:

Rank and Name Net Worth (as of April 9, 2024) Source of Wealth 1. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Family $97.6 billion L'Oréal 2. Alice Walton $78.5 billion Walmart 3. Julia Koch and Family $65.5 billion Koch Industries 4. Savitri Jindal & family $39.8 billion JSW Group 5. Jacqueline Mars $37.5 billion Mars Inc 6. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant $35.6 billion Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group 7. MacKenzie Scott $34.3 billion Amazon 8. Gina Rinehart $31.1 billion Hancock Prospecting 9. Abigail Johnson $29.5 billion Fidelity Investments 10. Miriam Adelson and Family $29.4 billion Las Vegas Sands

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and Family

Age: 70

Country: France

Generational wealth, as hers may be, means Francoise is the richest woman in the world at the moment. The granddaughter of the founder of L'Oréal, she and her family own over a third of the entity. Francoise serves as the chairwoman of the family holding company.

While the firm's performance sank during the pandemic, it has since rebounded greatly; in fact, Francoise was recorded as the first woman to have $100 billion in fortune at the end of 2023.

Alice Walton

Age: 74

Country: United States

Yet another heiress, Alice Walton is one of the offsprings of the Walmart founder Sam Walton; she has three brothers, two of whom have joined the business, unlike her. Art has been her domain of choice. In 2011, she founded the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas—her hometown.

Just around a month ago, Alice made headlines after selling over $21 million in value from the Walton Family Holdings Trus stocks, which she is part of as a trustee.

Julia Koch and Family

Age: 62

Country: United States

Julia Koch and her three children inherited 42 percent of Koch Industries from her husband David when he passed away in 2019. Julie has made a name for herself as a philanthropist; the Julia Koch Family Foundation™ has gifted $75 million to NYU Langone Health for a new, state-of-the-art Ambulatory Care Center in West Palm Beach.

Savitri Jindal & family

Age: 74

Country: India

The only Indian name on the list of the top ten richest women in the world, Savitri is the chairperson of the Jindal Group, which spans industries like steel, power, cement, and infrastructure. Notably, she inherited the position and fortune from her late husband, Jindal founder Om Prakash Jindal.

Savitri has also delved into politics, having served as a minister in the Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana. As of March 28, 2024, she and her son, Naveen Jindal, have moved their alliance to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jacqueline Mars

Age: 84

Country: United States

Jacqueline Mars owns about a third of Mars, the candy, food, and pet care firm established by her grandfather. She served on the company board for about two decades until her retirement in 2016, when she passed the mantle on to her son, Stephen Badger.

Among her noted hobbies, Jacqueline owns a horse firm in Virginia, one known for having trained horses ridden by Olympic medalists.

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant

Age: 79

Country: Switzerland

Rafaela Aponte-Diamant owns a 50 percent stake in MSC, which happens to be the largest shipping line in the world, along with her husband, who owns the other 50 percent. Unlike most others on this list, she is a self-made woman, as the couple started the business together.

The holiday cruise arm for the shipping line is named MSC Cruises, and Rafaela is responsible for decorating ships in this area.

MacKenzie Scott

Age: 54

Country: United States

During her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie received a 4 percent stake in the firm. She pledged to give away about half of her wealth right after announcing the terms of said divorce, and she has already given about $16.5 billion to almost 2,000 nonprofits. She's also an author, having published two books so far.

Gina Rinehart

Age: 70

Country: Australia

While Gina's father, Lang Hancock, initially built Hancock Prospecting—a mining and agricultural firm—Gina rescued it from financial straits and rebuilt the business. She took over as executive chairwoman in 1992.

Hancock Prospecting has been revealed to be a major shareholder in MP Materials, the rare-earth material company that recently discussed a merger with Lynas Rare Earths.

Abigail Johnson

Age: 62

Country: United States

Abigail Johnson became the CEO of Fidelity Investments in 2014, inheriting the firm from her father. She owns a 28.5 percent stake in the company. Notably, Fidelity has recently forayed into Bitcoin spot ETFs in the US, the instrument operating under the ticker FBTC.

Miriam Adelson and Family

Age: 78

Country: United States

The widow of Sheldon Adelson, the ex-CEO and chairman of the casino company Las Vegas Sands, Miriam, along with her family, owns over half of the firm, which has renowned casinos in Singapore and Macao.

She had donated $90 million to Donald Trump´s 2020 presidential campaign with her husband, becoming the largest donor that time around.

