Tokyo residents turn in ¥3.99b lost money

Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Tokyo residents handed in ¥3.99 billion ($3.02 billion) of lost cash to the police in 2022.

Out of the money regained, ¥3 billion was returned to the owners and ¥480 million went to the finders as their reward.

The amount, according to Japan's national police agency, exceeded the previous record of ¥3.84 billion recorded at police stations throughout the capital in 2019.

There was relief, too, for at least some of those who lost their money. The people who found the money, according to the police department's lost and found office, decided to do the right thing rather than pocket it.

A total of 3.43 million items were handed to police in 2022. Driving licenses and other forms of ID comprised 730,000 items followed by 390,000 commuter and rechargeable "IC" public transport cards.

The haul also included about 300,000 gloves and other items of clothing, and a similar number of wallets.