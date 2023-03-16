Tokyo residents turn in ¥3.99b lost money

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 08:39 pm

Related News

Tokyo residents turn in ¥3.99b lost money

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 08:39 pm
Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Tokyo residents handed in ¥3.99 billion ($3.02 billion) of lost cash to the police in 2022. 

Out of the money regained, ¥3 billion was returned to the owners and ¥480 million went to the finders as their reward. 

The amount, according to Japan's national police agency, exceeded the previous record of ¥3.84 billion recorded at police stations throughout the capital in 2019.

There was relief, too, for at least some of those who lost their money. The people who found the money, according to the police department's lost and found office, decided to do the right thing rather than pocket it.

A total of 3.43 million items were handed to police in 2022. Driving licenses and other forms of ID comprised 730,000 items followed by 390,000 commuter and rechargeable "IC" public transport cards. 

The haul also included about 300,000 gloves and other items of clothing, and a similar number of wallets.

Top News

Tokyo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

12h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

12h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

13h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

5h | TBS Stories
US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

2h | TBS World
Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

57m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March