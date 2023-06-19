Sub used to take tourists to Titanic wreck goes missing in Atlantic Ocean

The Titanic sits 3,800m (12,500ft) down at the bottom of the Atlantic (file image). Photo: Reuters

A submersible used to transport visitors to the Titanic debris disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean, prompting a search and rescue operation.

On Monday, the Boston Coastguard informed the BBC that a search operation was underway.

It is unclear how many individuals, if any, were on board when it disappeared.

Small submersibles occasionally transport paying tourists and experts to the Titanic wreck.

Private company OceanGate Expeditions, which deploys submersibles for deep sea expeditions, recently announced on its social media channels that one of its expeditions was "underway."

The company, which has not commented on the allegations, charges visitors $250,000 (£195,270) for a spot on its 8-day expedition to view the wreck.

It promotes the journey on its carbon-fibre submersible as a "chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary".

The Titanic sits 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the surface at the bottom of the Atlantic. It is about 600km (370 miles) off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, adds the BBC report.

The passenger liner, which was the largest ship of its time, hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. Of the 2,200 passengers and crew onboard, more than 1,500 died.

The Titanic has been extensively explored since the wreck was discovered in 1985.