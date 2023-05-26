Tipu Sultan's sword sold for 14 million pounds at London auction

Hindustan Times
26 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 05:54 pm

Tipu Sultan's sword sold for 14 million pounds at London auction

Tipu Sultan's sword was sold for 14 million pounds at an auction in London. It was created by Mughal swordsmiths using a German blade design

Hindustan Times
26 May, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 05:54 pm
Photo: Bonhams
Photo: Bonhams

Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword has been sold for 14 million pounds at Bonhams Islamic and Indian Art sale, an auction house in London. As per a press release by Bonhams, the sword was estimated at around £1,500,000-2,000,000.

"This spectacular sword is the greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands. Its close personal association with the Sultan, its impeccable provenance traceable to the very day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship that went into its manufacture make it unique and highly desirable," said Oliver White, Bonhams head of Islamic and Indian Art.

Photo: Bonhams
Photo: Bonhams

As per the press release, the weapon is of exceptional quality. It was created by Mughal swordsmiths using a German blade design that was brought to India in the 16th century. Five qualities of God are inscribed in masterfully crafted gold lettering on the hilt, along with two invocations that specifically address God. The sword also has an inscription that reads, "Sword of the ruler."

Photo: Bonhams
Photo: Bonhams

"The sword has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance, and unrivalled craftsmanship. It was no surprise it was so hotly contested between two phone bidders and a bidder in the room. We are delighted with the result," said Nima Sagharchi, group head of Islamic and Indian Art.

