TikTok to open over 300 restaurants for viral food trends 

TikTok has announced that it will open at least 300 ghost kitchens across the United States to serve dishes made popular by the social media platform.

The video-sharing platform revealed Friday that it will be partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch a delivery-based food service chain starting in March 2022.

A total of 300 TikTok restaurant locations are planned initially with 1,000 expected by the end of 2022, reports Business Insider.

The social media-themed restaurant's menu will include meals made popular by users on the platform, including baked feta pasta, smash burgers, corn ribs, and pasta chips.

TikTok said it plans to reinvest its profits into food creators and culinary talent on the platform.

Titled "TikTok Kitchens," the venture is intended to bring TikTok-famous foods to its fans, rather than serve as an official push into the restaurant business, a TikTok spokesperson told Insider.

The offerings are expected to adapt alongside shifting food trends on the app, and will be updated on a quarterly basis, according to a company press release.

TikTok Kitchens is expected to launch with 300 locations to start and will operate out of national chain restaurants like Buca di Beppo and Bertucci's.

These companies will join the popular ghost kitchen trend, where restaurants service delivery-only or drive-through orders without a physical storefront, which exploded in popularity as food deliveries increased during the pandemic.

Restaurants across the country can also apply to become a "market partner," according to the press release, allowing them to host food preparation for TikTok Kitchen orders.

Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go toward supporting the creators who inspired the menu items and other creators who want to create new foods, according to a press release, but the companies did not specify how that money would be spent.

Jenni Häyrinen, a Finnish food artist who originated the popular baked feta recipe on TikTok in early 2021, told Insider she is "excited and proud" that her original dish is featured on the TikTok Kitchen menu.

"Baked feta pasta recipe was created at a time when I needed to have a quick lunch at home," she said. "It has helped millions ever since and now it just gets even easier."

#FoodTok — food-related content on TikTok, including recipe experimentation and cooking hacks — is one of the most popular corners of the platform, with its videos racking up over 11.5 billion views as of December, and TikTok is aiming to tap into that niche.

TikTok averages over 130 million active users a month in the US and surpassed three billion downloads worldwide in July.