Thousands march in Quito after night of Ecuador protest violence

World+Biz

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 09:01 am

Related News

Thousands march in Quito after night of Ecuador protest violence

Reuters
23 June, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 09:01 am
Protesters march to demand President Guillermo Lasso address price increases for fuel, food and other basics which have ignited 10 days of demonstrations across the country, in Quito, Ecuador June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos
Protesters march to demand President Guillermo Lasso address price increases for fuel, food and other basics which have ignited 10 days of demonstrations across the country, in Quito, Ecuador June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Thousands of indigenous protesters held a peaceful march through Ecuador's capital, Quito, on Wednesday to demand that President Guillermo Lasso address price rises that have ignited 10 days of demonstrations across the country.

Disquiet over costs for fuel, food and other basics has exploded into sometimes-violent protests in several cities, led largely by major indigenous groups who traveled to Quito to protest.

"Everything is expensive, we can't take it anymore," said Jose Guaraca, who joined the peaceful protest after traveling from the indigenous city of Guamote in a truck to Quito to demand lower fuel prices and better income for farmers.

The demonstrations - longer-lasting and larger than marches over fuel prices in October last year - are testing Lasso's ability to restart the country's economy and kick-start employment.

Lasso has an adversarial relationship with the national assembly, whose lawmakers have blocked his proposals, and he has struggled to contain rising violence he blames on drug gangs.

Indigenous groups are demanding a fuel price cut, a halt to expanding oil and mining, and more time for farmer loan re-payments, but have conditioned dialogue on several concessions, including the removal of police from certain areas of Quito so indigenous leaders can meet. 

Indigenous group CONAIE said on Wednesday afternoon it had sent a letter to Lasso outlining those terms.

The government said it was analyzing the communication with a view to beginning a productive dialogue.

"We've always had our door open to dialogue, we've only said that talks can't make a mockery of the Ecuadorean people," CONAIE President Leonidas Iza told protesters in a video the organization posted on Twitter.

Despite the peaceful afternoon march, the headquarters of the attorney general's office in Quito was attacked for a second day in a row. Indigenous groups denied any involvement.

Protesters marched down Quito's major roads carrying Ecuadorean flags and chanting anti-government slogans. Some indigenous marchers carried spears.

Demonstrations, led primarily by CONAIE, began last week with peaceful road blocks, but levels of violence have escalated in some areas, prompting conservative ex-banker Lasso to decree a state of exception in six provinces.

Violent clashes between soldiers and demonstrators armed with guns, spears and explosives took place Tuesday night in Puyo, an Amazonian city.

Later on Wednesday police commander Fausto Salinas said two officers who had been held by protesters in Puyo had been released and were in good health.

One protester named by an indigenous group as Byron Guatatoca died overnight amid the incidents in Puyo.

The protester was killed after being struck in the head by a police tear gas canister, according to human rights groups. The attorney general's office said it would investigate.

Nationwide, 114 police officers have been injured and 104 people detained, the police said.

Another protester was killed last week after falling into a ravine, and the health ministry has said two people have died in ambulances delayed by road blockades.

Politics

Ecuador

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

1h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Preparing for university admission test

Preparing for university admission test

44m | Videos
Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

Public health in risk due to lack of toilets

1h | Videos
Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

Dream Padma Bridge on steel spans

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Role of the youth in flood management

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US