Thousands flee homes as typhoon lashes Philippines

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
16 December, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:15 am

Related News

Thousands flee homes as typhoon lashes Philippines

More than 45,000 people had sought emergency shelter as the storm charged across the Pacific Ocean, the national disaster agency said

BSS/AFP
16 December, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:15 am
Photo: CNN
Photo: CNN

Thousands of people in the Philippines have fled their homes and beachfront resorts as a powerful typhoon lashed the archipelago Thursday, with authorities warning of destructive winds and torrential rain.

Typhoon Rai was packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometres (102 miles) an hour as it barrelled towards central and southern regions of the vast archipelago, the state weather agency said.

But it warned wind speeds could intensify to 195 kilometres an hour before the storm makes landfall near the popular tourist destination of Siargao island in the afternoon.

"Destructive typhoon-force winds... may bring moderate to heavy damage to structures and vegetation," it added.

More than 45,000 people had sought emergency shelter as the storm charged across the Pacific Ocean, the national disaster agency said.

They included domestic tourists visiting the country's famed beaches and dive spots ahead of Christmas. Foreign travellers are still banned from entering the Philippines under Covid-19 restrictions.

Scores of flights have been cancelled and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned several metre-high storm surges could cause "life-threatening flooding" in low-lying coastal areas.

Rai, locally named "Odette", is hitting the country late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones developing between July and October.

It is expected to sweep across the Visayas region, and Mindanao and Palawan islands before emerging Saturday over the South China Sea and heading towards Vietnam.

The Philippines -- ranked as one of the world's most vulnerable to the impacts of a warming planet -- is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Top News

Philippine / typhoon rai

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

12h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

18m | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

18h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak