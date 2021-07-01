Thailand's 'paradise island' Phuket reopens to tourists

World+Biz

Reuters
01 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 03:39 pm

Related News

Thailand's 'paradise island' Phuket reopens to tourists

Under the "Phuket sandbox" plan, foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to spend any time in quarantine and can move around the island freely

Reuters
01 July, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 03:39 pm
Thailand&#039;s &#039;paradise island&#039; Phuket reopens to tourists
Thailand's 'paradise island' Phuket reopens to tourists

Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists arrived on the Thai resort island of Phuket on Thursday, the first visitors to its beaches and golf courses under a pilot programme designed to revive a tourism industry devastated by the pandemic.

Under the "Phuket sandbox" plan, foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to spend any time in quarantine and can move around the island freely.

After 14 days, provided three coronavirus tests they must take are negative, they can travel elsewhere in the country.

"I'm so happy to be here," said Ian Shore, a British tourist who flew in from Abu Dhabi. "What could be better than getting stuck on a paradise island?"

Almost 400 people are expected to arrive in Phuket on the first day that flights resumed from Israel, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Singapore, the government said.

Millions of people visited Phuket every year before the pandemic and the government and tourism industry hope the reopening will help save its battered economy.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who flew to the island to oversee the reopening, thanked officials and health workers, stressing the success of Phuket would pave the way for a larger reopening of Thailand's borders scheduled for October.

The government expects about 100,000 foreign tourists to visit Phuket in the third quarter of this year and generate 8.9 billion baht ($278 million) in revenue.

Thailand lost about $50 billion in tourism revenue last year as foreign arrivals plunged 83% to 6.7 million, from a record 39.9 million in 2019. Phuket was hit particularly hard by job losses and business closures.

While Phuket has seen few Covid-19 cases ahead of its reopening, Thailand on Thursday reported a daily record of 57 deaths from the coronavirus, the second day in a row of record-high fatalities, as authorities struggle to control a third wave of infections.

"We know that there is a risk ... but we have to accept the risk so Thai people can make a living," Prayuth told reporters.

The latest deaths take Thailand's total fatalities to 2,080 since the pandemic started. The country's Covid-19 task force also reported 5,533 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 264,834.

Coronavirus chronicle / Global Economy

Phuket / thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

2h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

23h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business