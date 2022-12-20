Thailand's navy searches for missing marines in race against time

World+Biz

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:23 am

Related News

Thailand's navy searches for missing marines in race against time

Reuters
20 December, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:23 am
Crew members from Royal Thai Navy are seen docked as they return from a rescue mission after a Navy corvette sank in the Gulf of Thailand, in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand December 19, 2022 REUTERS/Napat Wesshasartar
Crew members from Royal Thai Navy are seen docked as they return from a rescue mission after a Navy corvette sank in the Gulf of Thailand, in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand December 19, 2022 REUTERS/Napat Wesshasartar

Navy ships and rescue teams searched waters off central Thailand on Tuesday in a race against the clock to locate 30 missing marines, who abandoned a warship that sank at the weekend in choppy waters.

The HTMS Sukhothai warship, a US-made corvette in use since 1987, suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight on Sunday about 20 nautical miles off the coast.

The vessel was carrying 105 military personnel when it capsized after being knocked over by big waves as water flooded its engines.

There were 75 seamen rescued from the boat but dozens more had to abandon ship in rafts and wearing life jackets.

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, the regional navy commander, said finding the men on Tuesday would be critical given the time they had been exposed to the elements.

"Life jacket, life buoy and their floating technique allow us 48 hours to save their lives," he said late on Monday. "We will try to do as much as we can to save them."

Though military accidents, often with aircraft, are not uncommon in Thailand, incidents involving navy vessels have been rare in recent years.

One of the men was found late on Monday in waters off Prachuap Khiri Khan province in the Gulf of Thailand, clinging to a buoy.

"He was floating in the water for 10 hours. He was still conscious, so we could take him out of the water safely," said Captain Kraipich Korawee-Paparwit, commander of the HTMS Kranburi, one of the warships involved in the search mission.

thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

1h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

3h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

15h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan