Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy

World+Biz

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 01:55 pm

Related News

Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy

The "Thailand Pass" system, where foreign tourists must seek prior approval from Thai authorities, will be halted from 1 July, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters, removing one of the country's last remaining travel curbs

Reuters
17 June, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 01:55 pm
People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Thailand announced on Friday it would abandon its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors and no longer require face masks to be worn in public, responding to a slower Covid-19 spread.

The "Thailand Pass" system, where foreign tourists must seek prior approval from Thai authorities, will be halted from 1 July, Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters, removing one of the country's last remaining travel curbs.

Thailand is one of the world's most popular travel destinations, but tourism businesses have long complained its requirement for foreigners to submit multiple documents - from vaccine and swab test certificates to medical insurance and hotel bookings - was impeding the sector's recovery.

Thailand was visited by nearly 40 million people in 2019, but received less than 1% of that number last year, despite easing its quarantine requirements.

Though tourism has picked up in recent months, the industry is far from recovering, with huge jobs and businesses losses in a sector that typically accounts for about 12% of Thai gross domestic product.

The coronavirus task force on Friday also said use of face masks would from next month be voluntary, but advised people to wear them if in crowded settings or if suffering from health conditions.

Thailand has suffered more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths overall, but has largely contained its outbreaks, helped by a vaccination rate of more than 80%.

Top News

thailand / COVID-19 / Travel Restriction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

1h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

5h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

4h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

5h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

3h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

5h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

5h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh