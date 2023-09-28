Thai police seizes $8.15 million worth methamphetamine pills and other drugs

World+Biz

Reuters
28 September, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 05:09 pm

Related News

Thai police seizes $8.15 million worth methamphetamine pills and other drugs

Four people were arrested in connection with the bust, which include 420 kilograms (926 lb) of crystal methamphetamine as well as heroin at a home in Nakhon Pathom province, north of the capital Bangkok

Reuters
28 September, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 05:09 pm
Seized drugs worth $8.15 million USD are displayed before a news conference at the Patrol and Special Operation Division in Bangkok, Thailand September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Artorn Pookasook
Seized drugs worth $8.15 million USD are displayed before a news conference at the Patrol and Special Operation Division in Bangkok, Thailand September 28, 2023. REUTERS/Artorn Pookasook

Thai police seized more than 15 million methamphetamine pills and other illegal substances worth 300 million baht ($8.15 million) in what authorities said on Thursday was one of the largest drug hauls so far this year.

Four people were arrested in connection with the bust, which include 420 kilograms (926 lb) of crystal methamphetamine as well as heroin at a home in Nakhon Pathom province, north of the capital Bangkok.

"This is one of the largest drug storage facilities in the middle of Thailand, in a community area," Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong told reporters.

Incoming police chief Police General Torsak Sukvimol said the overall street value of the bust was 300 million baht, adding that the drugs were produced in a neighbouring country.

Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia is surging, the United Nations said in a report earlier this year, with high volumes of methamphetamine still being produced from the Golden Triangle region where the borders of Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet.

The region has a long history of illicit drug production and has recently served as a massive production centre for amphetamine-type stimulants, especially methamphetamine, used by Asian crime syndicates with distribution networks reaching as far as Japan and New Zealand.

Top News

thailand / drugs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS