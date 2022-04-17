Thai govt says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels

World+Biz

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 11:50 am

Related News

Thai govt says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels

Two explosions on Friday, which killed a civilian and injured three policemen, were carried out by "G5", a militant group of the Patani United Liberation Organisation (PULO)

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 11:50 am
General view of the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
General view of the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Ramadan bombings in Thailand's Muslim-majority deep south will not derail peace talks with separatist rebels, the government said on Sunday after a sidelined insurgent group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Two explosions on Friday, which killed a civilian and injured three policemen, were carried out by "G5", a militant group of the Patani United Liberation Organisation (PULO), its president, Kasturi Mahkota, told Reuters. 

PULO has been excluded from the talks between the Bangkok and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), which agreed two weeks ago to stop violence during the Muslim holy month through May 14. 

More than 7,300 people have been killed since 2004 in the fighting between the government and shadowy groups seeking independence for the Malay-Muslim provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla. The area was part of the Patani sultanate that Thailand annexed in a 1909 treaty with Britain.

Government negotiators condemned the violence in an email to Reuters on Sunday but said the truce agreement with the BRN remains in effect. Coordinators from both sides were working closely to prevent others from spoiling the talks, they said.

"The bringing together of groups for the peace dialogue is an internal matter for the other side, and the Thai team is ready and happy to talk to all groups," the government delegation wrote.

The BRN declined to comment.

The talks seek a political solution to the decades-long conflict under the framework of the Thai constitution. Talks have been frequently disrupted since beginning in 2013. The latest round started in 2019.

PULO's Kasturi told Reuters on Saturday that "the talks are not inclusive enough and it is going too fast." The insurgent group objects to the agreement that would exclude the possibility of independence from Buddhist-majority Thailand.

Top News

thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

30m | Mode
Minimalistic design, precise cutting and lightweight fabric with blissful embellishments are the pièces de résistance of the brand. Photo: Courtesy

Humaira Khan: A brand that bridges fast west with traditional east

1h | Mode
Is the stone crushing job an opportunity for women? Perhaps, yes, but they do this work as the region they live in offers few other alternative earning sources for women. Photo: Mumit M

How impoverished women keep the Nakugaon Port alive

1h | Panorama
After a two-year hiatus, jubilant crowds filled the streets again to celebrate the Bangla New Year. Photo: Joy Saha

The return of celebration

20h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

1h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

15h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

15h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals