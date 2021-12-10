Tesla's Musk says he is 'thinking of' quitting his jobs

World+Biz

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 12:18 pm

Related News

Tesla's Musk says he is 'thinking of' quitting his jobs

"Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating

Reuters
10 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 12:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday.

"Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt," Musk said in the tweet, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was being serious about quitting his roles.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he expects to be the CEO of Tesla for "several years".

"It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense."

Last month, he asked his followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker, to which the majority agreed. He has sold shares worth nearly $12 billion since. 

Top News

Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

Five useful upgrades for your motorcycle

3h | Wheels
Photo: Bloomberg

Bad Blood: How a startup deceived Silicon Valley

3h | Panorama
The National Baha’i Centre is the only administrative building of the Baha’i faith in the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The tale of the Baha’i faith in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
A shophopper taking pictures of products from a retail brand outlet to send to the customer. Photo: Courtesy

Shophopper: The art of virtual haggling 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

20h | Videos
3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

3.92 crore Bangladeshis multidimensionally poor

20h | Videos
Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

Hasina ranks 43rd on Forbes list of most powerful women

20h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Body of missing child found in Ctg canal after 3 days

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study