Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth $1.05 bln

24 November, 2021, 11:45 am
24 November, 2021

Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, US securities filings showed on Tuesday.

The world's richest person had on 6 November tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since then, he has sold 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion. Last Tuesday, Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options.

