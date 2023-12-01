Tesla's $60,990 Cybertruck: top features and specifications

Tesla's new Cybertruck is shown on display at a Tesla store in San Diego, California, U.S., November 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Tesla's (TSLA.O) Cybertruck has caught the attention of many drivers with its polarizing design that promises a durable build and unique features.

The electric pickup, however, enters a fiercely competitive truck market, with automakers trying to one-up rivals with utility and features.

Tesla's (TSLA.O) long-delayed Cybertruck will be priced starting at $60,990, over 50% more than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019 and a cost analysts have said will draw select, affluent buyers.

The truck, made of shiny stainless steel and shaped into flat planes, is partly inspired by a car-turned-submarine in the 1977 James Bond movie "The Spy Who Loved Me," Musk has said.

The Cybertruck has a unique trapezoidal exterior design inspired by the "Blade Runner" movie and stainless-steel alloy exoskeleton that challenges the traditional aesthetics of the pickup truck market with some features not seen before.

Here are some specifications and features of the Cybertruck:

RANGE

The base rear-wheel drive variant can travel an estimated 250 miles, while the all-wheel drive and "Cyberbeast" variants can travel 340 miles and 320 miles, respectively.

The top two variants can travel further with an optional range extender that takes about a third of the truck's bed space. "It's meant for very long trips or towing heavy things up mountains," CEO Elon Musk said on X.

POWER

Tesla's top-of-the-line "Cyberbeast" Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, outperforming many sports cars.

Musk on Thursday showed a video of the truck trumping Porsche 911 in a drag race, while towing another unit of the sports car.

It also boasts a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, matching Rivian's R1T and slightly higher than Ford F-150 Lightning and GM Silverado EV's 10,000 pounds.

BODY

The Cybertruck is the first car in the U.S. since the DMC DeLorean of "Back to The Future" fame to use a stainless steel body and it also has armor glass that can resist the impact of a baseball at 70 miles per hour or Class 4 hail.

Musk said the doors are bulletproof to .45 caliber & 9 milimeter rounds. He showed a video demonstrating the capability to the audience at the event in Austin, Texas.

UTILITY

The truck has a 6-foot-long bed, extra storage space under the bed and a tonneau cover that follows the angular shape of the car to the tailgate.

It also has further storage space in the front like its other passenger vehicles. The Cybertruck, however, has a powered gate.

The vehicle has 120 volt and 240 volt outlets in the bed and cabin to operate tools, charge EVs or provide up to 11.5 kilowatt of power to light up a home.