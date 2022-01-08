Tennis Czech player Voracova says detention felt like action film -paper

Tennis player Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic looks out a window at the Park Hotel where she is being held while she stays in Australia following the cancellation of her visa, the same government facility where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is believed to be, in Melbourne, Australia, January 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Detention felt like being in an action movie for Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, but the worst feeling came when she learned her visa would be cancelled ahead of the Australian Open, she told Czech media.

Voracova this week joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention in a furore over the handling of the nation's Covid-19 vaccine exemptions.

She had entered Australia and played in Melbourne before being detained on Thursday, she said in an interview with news site idnes.cz, published on Friday.

"I can't say they were mean to me," Voracova was quoted as saying, when asked about being questioned by authorities. "But I was not prepared for the way everything played out. I felt like being in an action film."

"Several practices in quarantine are not pleasant. You have to report and everything is allotted. I feel a bit like in prison," she said from the Melbourne hotel where she said she is confined to her room, with the windows shut and escorts in the hallway.