Tencent tumbles after China media calls online gaming "spiritual opium"

World+Biz

Reuters
03 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 01:09 pm

Related News

Tencent tumbles after China media calls online gaming "spiritual opium"

The government has vowed to strengthen rules around online gaming and education to protect child wellbeing

Reuters
03 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 01:09 pm
A Tencent sign at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019/ Reuters
A Tencent sign at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019/ Reuters

Tencent Holdings Ltd shares were on track to fall by their most in a decade on Tuesday after a Chinese state media outlet branded online video games "spiritual opium", stoking concern that the sector may be next in regulators' crosshairs.

China's biggest social media and video game firm saw its stock tumble more than 10% in morning trade, wiping almost $60 billion from its market capitalisation.

Shares of rival NetEase Inc slumped as much as 15.7%, while those of game developer XD Inc and mobile gaming company GMGE Technology Group Ltd also plunged.

State-run Economic Information Daily in an article on Tuesday said many teenagers were addicted to online video games and called for more curbs on the industry. The outlet is affiliated with China's biggest state-run news agency, Xinhua.

The newspaper repeatedly cited Tencent's flagship game, "Honor of Kings", which it said was the most popular online game among students who sometimes played for up to eight hours a day.

"No industry, no sport, can be allowed to develop in a way that will destroy a generation," the newspaper said, likening online video games to "electronic drugs".

Tencent did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The government has vowed to strengthen rules around online gaming and education to protect child wellbeing. Last month, it banned for-profit tutoring in core school subjects, a move that threatens to decimate China's $120 billion private tutoring sector.

In online video games, authorities have sought to limit hours that teenagers can play, and companies including Tencent have implemented anti-addiction systems that they say cap young users' game time.

The Economic Information Daily, citing legal experts and professors, said current curbs were not able to keep up with the sector's development to prevent youth addiction, and that there should be more "mandatory means" to increase the social responsibility of video game companies.

Tencent has already been under pressure alongside major technology peers by increased regulatory action on online platforms. Last month, it was barred from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined for unfair market practices.

Tencent

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

18h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

18h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house