Ten dead as bus falls into ravine in Algeria

BSS/ AFP
25 February, 2023, 10:20 am
At least ten people died and 25 others were injured after their bus fell into a ravine in northeastern Algeria on Friday, civil protection officials said.

The bus was travelling from Algiers to Tikjda, a mountain resort popular with tourists, when it fell 150 metres into a ravine near the town of El Asnam, the source said.

All those injured were transferred to hospital in nearby Bouira.

The mountainous region of Tikjda is a popular holiday destination for Algerians, who have flocked there in large numbers after the heavy snowfall of recent weeks.

Speeding motorists, including public transport drivers, is the main cause of road accidents in Algeria, according to the national road safety agency.

In 2021, the latest figures available, Algeria recorded almost 7,186 traffic accidents, resulting in 2,643 deaths and 11,479 injuries.

