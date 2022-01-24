Telenor unveils 5 tech trends for 2022 to enable green transformation

Telenor Research, a scientific research unit of Norwegian technology conglomerate Telenor Group, has unveiled five anticipated tech trends for 2022 highlighting how technology and digitalisation can enable a green transformation.

Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator in Bangladesh, revealed the seventh edition of "tech trends" research findings through an engaging event at GPHouse on Monday.

The trends predict how new-era advanced connectivity, climate-friendly energy-efficient modern hardware, edge cloud, and 5G technology will be more eco-friendly and lead to an increase in demand for green job skills with institutions and digital learning platforms.

The report also has three tips on how businesses can avoid this threat once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. The trends are primarily influenced by the ongoing global pandemic and its consequences.

"People everywhere are waking up to the need to act on climate change and environmental degradation," said Bjørn Taale Sandberg, head of Telenor Research, in a virtual keynote presentation.

"For us in Telenor, it is key to understand how technology can both avoid being part of the problem and help in the transition," he added.

Speaking as chief guest, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the report picked out the trends with justified causes and explanations.

"Thanks to Telenor and Grameenphone for their continuous efforts to publish these yearly tech trends, which help us focus on the tech discovery around the world and include them in the annual strategy," he added.

Higher officials from Grameenphone, including its Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman, Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission's Director General (Systems and Services) Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, bKash CEO Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive of Bela Syeda Rizwana Hasan, and PKSF Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad spoke at the event.

Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez focused on the four core elements – energy efficiency, sight-level innovations, RAN (Radio Access Network) and network equipment innovation, and better network planning and optimisation.

He also thanked Grameenphone for its handset recycling initiative, which is contributing to environmental conservation in Bangladesh.

Kamal Quadir, said, "With the five tech trends, Telenor has come up with a lot of ideas. The term 'green' should now be considered when designing anything based on servers and applications. Simultaneously, customers need to be provided with the necessary training on how to use modern technology in their daily lives."

Syeda Rizwana Hasan described e-waste as one of the main causes of environmental degradation.

"We do not exactly know the risks of e-waste and what measures shall be taken in this regard. Technology companies need to focus on product sustainability if they really want to do something for the environment rather than bring new designs to market to attract customers," she said.

"Besides, another issue is human safety. Telecom operators need to be aware so that radiation from towers does not cause harm to human health," added the environmentalist.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of the Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), said countries like Bangladesh are facing numerous problems as a result of climate change.

"We can improve this situation by taking environment-friendly measures. In addition, a number of steps can be taken to make people aware of climate change. Educational institutions and training centres need to focus on offering climate micro degrees and courses, which will help people learn how to use technology to solve climate problems," he added.

Yasir Azman said, "This year's tech projections show how technology and digitalisation can play a pivotal role in making data transfer more energy-efficient, a battle for optimisation, and climate enlightenment through digital micro degrees and greenfluencers are some of the trends that will deliver a more sustainable future."