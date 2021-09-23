Tedros poised for re-election at WHO as support grows - diplomats

World+Biz

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 09:32 pm

Related News

Tedros poised for re-election at WHO as support grows - diplomats

Tedros, a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia, elected as WHO's first African director-general in May 2017, has led the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

Reuters
23 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 09:32 pm
Tedros poised for re-election at WHO as support grows - diplomats

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is poised to command wide support for a second term as head of the World Health Organisation, formally nominated by more than 12 European Union members and also backed by countries in other regions, diplomats said on Thursday.

Tedros, a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia, elected as WHO's first African director-general in May 2017, has led the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has steered the UN agency through attacks on its handling of the crisis, which was sparked by a new coronavirus that emerged in China in late 2019 and has killed 4.9 million.

While the Trump administration accused Tedros of being "China-centric", charges he rejected, relations warmed with the Biden administration, especially after Tedros publicly said that further investigations were needed into the origins of the virus, including audits of China's laboratories, diplomats said.

But he has been shunned by Ethiopia due to friction over the Tigray conflict, making it necessary for other countries to step into the breach and submit his name for a second five-year term.

"He is not unscathed, but broadly the international community feels it is really important to get behind him," a senior diplomat from a non-EU country told Reuters.

German government sources made clear to Reuters in Berlin on Wednesday that it would officially nominate Tedros and was seeking support from other EU member states.

A "substantial" number of EU states have said they would also submit his name for nomination, a Western diplomat said, citing more than a dozen so far. "I understand he is being nominated by other regions," he added.

African countries broadly support Tedros who has championed their access to vaccines, but have not wanted to break ranks with Ethiopia, diplomats said.

The United States has not opposed his fresh term, they add.

The deadline for proposing candidates in the politically- charged race is 1600 GMT, and no other candidate for the election in May is known to have emerged, diplomats said.

However, under the WHO process, envelopes are to remain sealed until after Oct. 29, meaning it cannot be ruled out that a country might nominate another candidate. This is designed to limit campaigning too early.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus / World Health Organisation (WHO)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

4h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

4h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

6h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly