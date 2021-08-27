Tears flow as mother and daughter reunite after Kabul escape

World+Biz

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 09:51 pm

Related News

Tears flow as mother and daughter reunite after Kabul escape

Standing outside a reception centre near Paris, Dawod, who has lived in France for 12 years, hugged her 56-year-old mother Qadira, who arrived with another daughter and three sons on a rescue flight out of Kabul. The two women sobbed and caressed each other's faces and hair.

Reuters
27 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 09:51 pm
Tears flow as mother and daughter reunite after Kabul escape

When Shakiba Dawod was reunited with her mother on Friday, all the stress and terror of trying to get her family out of Afghanistan evaporated, and she broke down and wept.

Standing outside a reception centre near Paris, Dawod, who has lived in France for 12 years, hugged her 56-year-old mother Qadira, who arrived with another daughter and three sons on a rescue flight out of Kabul. The two women sobbed and caressed each other's faces and hair.

A shopping bag with provisions that Dawod had brought for her family lay forgotten on the pavement nearby.

"There's lots of emotion today," Dawod, 36, told Reuters a few minutes after the encounter. "The moment I saw my mother running towards me, all those fears fell away."

Dawod said her family felt they had to flee Afghanistan because of pressure from the new Taliban rulers. One brother, she said, had served in the Afghan army and was killed by the Taliban in 2019.

The family said they spent days and nights trying unsuccessfully to get beyond the crowds of people and military checkpoints blocking access to the airport.

Finally, they made it after Dawod - back in France - helped them contact the French contingent at the airport. They were flown out of Kabul on board a French aircraft. When they arrived on Tuesday, they were sent to a reception centre on the outskirts of Paris for quarantine as a COVID-19 precaution.

"I don't know how we reached here. It's like a dream," said one of the brothers, 34-year-old Mahdi.

Dawod brought them bags of supplies on Thursday, but was turned away by police guarding the entrance. They were finally allowed to step outside the reception centre briefly on Friday, when the restrictions were eased.

"In Afghanistan, everything came crumbling down, their hopes and their dreams crumbled," said Dawod after being reunited with her family. "I hope I'll be able to help them to dream again and to rebuild their lives."

Kabul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

1d | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

1d | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

1d | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

5
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs